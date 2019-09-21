close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 21, 2019

Hiddink sidelined as China’s Olympic coach

Sports

AFP
September 21, 2019

BEIJING: China has dismissed respected Dutchman Guus Hiddink as coach of its Olympic football team after a disappointing year in charge. In a statement Thursday, the China Football Association said that former head coach of the Chinese women’s team Hao Wei would take over the key role for the men’s team.

The CFA said it was setting up a four-member group to be in charge of the Olympic qualifiers, with Hiddink’s name notably absent.

The statement said the new leadership was “in view of the previous inadequate preparations for the Chinese U-22 National Men’s Football Team” and was “in order to further strengthen team preparations and improve team building and management level.”

The 72-year-old Hiddink was appointed as head of the Olympic team last September, taking a major role in China’s aggressive push to finally become a force in international football. Hiddink’s youth team lost 2-0 against Vietnam in a friendly at home earlier this month.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports