Hiddink sidelined as China’s Olympic coach

BEIJING: China has dismissed respected Dutchman Guus Hiddink as coach of its Olympic football team after a disappointing year in charge. In a statement Thursday, the China Football Association said that former head coach of the Chinese women’s team Hao Wei would take over the key role for the men’s team.

The CFA said it was setting up a four-member group to be in charge of the Olympic qualifiers, with Hiddink’s name notably absent.

The statement said the new leadership was “in view of the previous inadequate preparations for the Chinese U-22 National Men’s Football Team” and was “in order to further strengthen team preparations and improve team building and management level.”

The 72-year-old Hiddink was appointed as head of the Olympic team last September, taking a major role in China’s aggressive push to finally become a force in international football. Hiddink’s youth team lost 2-0 against Vietnam in a friendly at home earlier this month.