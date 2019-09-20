Help sought for treatment of minor girl

PESHAWAR: A poor man has appealed to the government, philanthropists and well-off people to help him in the medical treatment of his minor daughter.

Muhammad Tariq, the father of five-year-old Hira, told The News that his daughter has been suffering from physical disability for the last one and a half years.

He said he visited several doctors and hospitals, including the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar, in connection with the medication and spent all that he had. “My daughter got physically disabled all of a sudden after her both legs got bent and she became unable to walk or move. We consulted several doctors and started medication for an ailment for which I got a loan of Rs60,000 from close relatives and friends,” Tariq said, adding that he was a gardener at the PAF Golf Club Peshawar drawing a meagre Rs12,000 monthly salary.

The poor man, who is a resident of Hassan Garhi locality in Peshawar, said that he cannot manage the daily expenses of his family with this small income let alone arranging medical treatment of his daughter.

“I bought special shoes for Rs12,000 for her on the doctors’ advice. Now I take her to a rehabilitation centre in Umeedabad, Swati Phattak from Hassan Garhi for physiotherapy daily, which costs me Rs15,000 a month while my total income is Rs12,000,” he said. He also said that now she needs supporting stands to walk, which he cannot arrange for the ailing daughter duty to poverty. The poor man appealed to the government and well-to-do people to help him to pay back the loan and arrange visits to the rehabilitation centre and supporting stands for the physically challenged Hira. He can be reached on his cell phone: 0310 953 4665.