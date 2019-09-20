Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League launched

KARACHI: More than a thousand boys and girls will be seen in action at 14 community centres across Karachi in 177 matches over a period of three months in Standard Chartered Karachi United Youth League.

Standard Chartered announced the launch of the tournament on Thursday as part of its community service programme. This is the third time in a row that the bank is sponsoring the league.

Its objective is to provide a platform for youth football teams from the under-served areas of Karachi to come together, break barriers and inculcate the spirit and culture of sport and competition.

In the last two years, the Standard Chartered KU Youth League has had over 1400 beneficiaries. Multiple studies have showed that the competition promoted team work, volunteerism, leadership and friendships across communities.

This year’s league will see three boys’ competitions in under-10, under-12 and under 14 categories. The format is that of a group system from which the top teams qualify directly for the quarter-finals.

The Standard Chartered KU Youth League includes a girls’ tournament in which more than 100 girls will participate. This year, some government schools have also been invited to participate in the competition.

In order to increase the standard of the league, official referees and match commissioners have been appointed for every match.

The matches will be played at ten venues in Old Golimar, Clifton, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Keamari, Malir, Baldia, Lyari, Korangi, Manghopir and Mauripur.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Shazad Dada, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Pakistan, said that the bank had, for the third year, partnered with Karachi United for the league. “We hope that through football we can bring a positive social benefit to our society,” he said.

He said Standard Chartered had a long association with football. “We are proud to be leading such a transformational initiative with Karachi United,” he added.

Imran Ali, Karachi United CEO, said: “We are very proud of our partnership with Standard Chartered. Year on year, this competition is gaining popularity. The level of sustained engagement is helping us create role models, develop friendships and unearth new talent.”