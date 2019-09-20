Building trust

Have you ever wondered why people are more willing to pay more for charity rather than paying less for taxes? Because they don't trust the government. People pay taxes in exchange of getting their needs fulfilled and for getting benefits from that amount. The taxes are paid so that we can get health, education and other advantages. But unfortunately we don't even sense such things here in Pakistan. This is because of lack of trust in the government.

Policies in other countries like Switzerland, the UK, US etc are public oriented rather than just money-making tricks. The current situation of Pakistan – high imports and low exports – are just because of people's low trust in the stability and sustainability of the country's economy and policies. So, if the government wants people to pay taxes, it must build trust in people. The FBR and the government of Pakistan should initiate public-friendly policies to facilitate the people and encourage them to pay taxes.

Syed Zahid Ali

Sukkur