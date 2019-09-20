Pak Water & Energy Expo in Nov

KARACHI: The 4th Pak Water & Energy Expo (PWE), exhibition and conference will be held from November 5 to 7, 2019 at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said on Thursday.

Over 60 companies from Turkey, China, Germany, Spain, Taiwan, and Malaysia and from within Pakistan would exhibit their latest technology and products at more than 100 stalls during the event. Organisers expect around 40 million business ventures during this exhibition, the statement noted.

The expo was the only proactive platform for the water and energy industry. This expo offers business opportunities to showcase products and technologies as well as trade visitors from water and energy industry.