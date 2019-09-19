close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

NAVTTC okays skill training initiatives

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Islamabad: The Board of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) approved several countrywide skill training initiatives during a meeting here on Monday.

Board Chairman Syed Javed Hassan chaired the meeting, where the secretary of the industries and production, additional secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training and members of Board of Management were in attendance. On this occasion, the Chairman, Board appreciated the participation of the Members and expected maximum participation of the private sector for the development of TVET Sector.

The chairman informed the house about 2-year skill development project showcasing the road map of present government for TVET Sector in view of Task Force recommendations followed by implementation aspect at NAVTTC.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad