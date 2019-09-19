NAVTTC okays skill training initiatives

Islamabad: The Board of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) approved several countrywide skill training initiatives during a meeting here on Monday.

Board Chairman Syed Javed Hassan chaired the meeting, where the secretary of the industries and production, additional secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training and members of Board of Management were in attendance. On this occasion, the Chairman, Board appreciated the participation of the Members and expected maximum participation of the private sector for the development of TVET Sector.

The chairman informed the house about 2-year skill development project showcasing the road map of present government for TVET Sector in view of Task Force recommendations followed by implementation aspect at NAVTTC.