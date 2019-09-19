Dengue larvae: CM orders emergency surveillance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed emergency surveillance of dengue larvae in the province.

Field teams should exert full efforts and all possible measures should be employed to eradicate dengue, he added. He assured that dengue will be eliminated by working day and night. He directed the provincial administration as well as the health department to conduct comprehensive surveillance of private as well as public sector buildings to eradicate dengue larvae. Similarly, tyre shops and graveyards should be regularly monitored and all necessary facilities should be available to the dengue patients in the hospitals. The chief minister said that the health of people would be protected and no leniency will be tolerated in this regard. He said the government and private sector departments should extend full cooperation to anti-dengue teams and citizens should not let accumulate water in their houses and rooftops.

Dr Yasmin for cut in CBC test fee in private labs

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed strict action against the officers concerned for showing criminal negligence in anti-dengue campaign.

Chairing a cabinet committee meeting at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that measures should be taken to reduce the CBC test fee in private labs besides providing the same facility in all public sector hospitals free-of-cost. Instructions are being issued to the district administration to increase anti-dengue activities. She said that chief minister had also directed stern action against those showing leniency in anti-dengue campaign.

She directed that district administration officers should personally monitor the anti-dengue activities instead of depending on the facts and figures provided by the hospitals.

The minister expressed great concern over the increase in dengue patients. She said that all districts should send requests to the Health Department for conducting third-party evaluation report. Private hospitals have also been directed to report to Health Department regarding dengue cases, she said, adding ICUs had been allocated for the dengue patients in every government hospital of Punjab.

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar directed the officers concerned to improve the surveillance, monitoring and reporting. He also directed them to conduct inquiry against the Chakwal DC for not following the SOPs for fumigation. Health Secretary Muhammad Usman said an android application had been prepared with the help of PITB to judge the standard of activities being carried out in anti-dengue campaign.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Muhammad Usman, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Special Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed and Rawalpindi DC Saifullah Dogar.