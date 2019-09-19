Waseem mulls option to compete in Olympic qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Rising professional boxing star Muhammad Waseem on Wednesday pledged to give 2020 Olympics participation a serious thought after his November 22 fight in Dubai.

In an interview with ‘The News’ following his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Waseem promised to consider the option of competing for a place in 2020 Olympics.

“Though it is very difficult to return from the professional boxing to figure in the qualifying round of the Olympics, even then I will give it a serious thought after my forthcoming professional fight to be held in Dubai on November 22. I have never thought of returning back to Olympic qualifiers. My fans and those who see medal potential in me want me to compete. I will give it a thought provided that my promoters allow me to do so,” he said.

In modern day boxing, even a professional boxer can compete in the Olympic qualifying round. However, for that the boxer has to leave the professional boxing till the Olympics ends. In Waseem’s case if he decides to compete in the Olympics, he has to come out of professional fight once he starts participating in qualifying round.

“I will have to quit professional boxing for almost six months. I have earned my name in the professional boxing so competing for the Olympic glory would be a big risk. I have gone too far in professional game and it would not be less than a big risk to come back and start from the scratch. Still I am ready to give it a serious thought.”

If Waseem decides to compete in the Olympic qualifying roun-d, he will have to enlist himself for the qualification round through the respective federation and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

When ‘The News’ approached Mohammad Khalid Mahmood, who happens to be president Pakistan Boxing Federation as well as secretary POA, he said time was running out for Wsaeem if at all he wanted to become part of the Olympic qualifying round.

“Just two qualifying events are left for the Olympics 2020. If Waseem intimates the POA about his interest in the qualifying round, we need time to enlist his name. Once Waseem makes up his mind we will do what is best for him. Asian Olympic qualifying round has always been very demanding. Since the best of boxers are to be drawn for the qualifiers, he is required to make up his mind at the earliest,” secretary POA said.

Waseem, however, added that he needed time to decide on Oly-mpics 2020. “At this point of time I am focusing on my next professional bout. I don’t know as yet as who would be my opponent for this flyweight fight. I am leaving in a week time for Glasgow (UK) to start my training for that particular fight. I would have to maintain my record hundred percent and for that I have to train hard.”

A few more initial flyweight fights would help Waseem to have a go at major fights in the category in months and years to come.