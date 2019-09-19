Sanjrani urges Ulema, Mashaikh to raise voice for people of Kashmir, Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday called for effective role of Ulema and Mashaikh for unity of Muslim Ummah and said that entire Muslim world should raise joint voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

A delegation of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) led by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani here on Wednesday. The Senate chairman said that teachings of Quran-o-Sunnah urge for peace and harmony in the society and the government of Pakistan was determined to ensure protection of minorities rights residing in Pakistan. He said that Muslims all over the world should raise their voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

The chairman Senate also condemned prevailing drone strikes of Houthi rebel of Yemen at oil sites in eastern parts of Saudia Arabia. He said Saudi Arabia is custodian of the holy places of Islam and Muslims and any attack in Saudi Arabia will be considered as an attack at Muslim world.

“The OIC and UN should take immediate action against Houthi rebels responsible for missile strikes in Saudi Arabia,” he said. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also lauded the role of PUC for promoting peace and harmony in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi resolved that Pakistan Ulema Council is willing to raise voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine at every forum in the world. He said that Pakistan will unite the entire Muslim Ummah to resolve confronting challenges of Muslim Ummah.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also flanked by other office bearers of the PUC including Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Maulana Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Aseedur Rehman, Maulana Qasim Qasmi and others.