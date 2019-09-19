close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
September 19, 2019

Zong steals the show at ITCN Asia

ISLAMABAD: Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication operator, stole the show at the 19th ITCN Asia held in Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

ITCN Asia is Pakistan’s largest IT and telecom extravaganza and is being attended by over 800 local and international organisations, it added.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, PTA Chairman Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (Retd) among other government dignitaries and high officials visited Zong 4G’s stall and appreciated Zong for being the first Pakistani operator to successfully test its 5G services.

