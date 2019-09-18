PM calls MBS, condemns attack on Saudi oil facility

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is leaving for an important visit of Saudi Arabia on Friday, had telephonic discussion with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister in his telephonic conversation strongly condemned drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field

that resulted material damage and disruption in operation. The official sources said that the Prime Minister conveyed deep concern on the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environment in the region through such attacks.