close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

PM calls MBS, condemns attack on Saudi oil facility

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is leaving for an important visit of Saudi Arabia on Friday, had telephonic discussion with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister in his telephonic conversation strongly condemned drone attack on Saudi oil processing facility and oil field

that resulted material damage and disruption in operation. The official sources said that the Prime Minister conveyed deep concern on the attempts to disturb the existing peaceful environment in the region through such attacks.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan