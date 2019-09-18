close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Actor, wife summoned

Lahore

A FAMILY court on Tuesday summoned actor and singer Mohsin Abbas and his wife Fatima Sohail for September 23 on a suit filed by the latter for dissolution of the marriage.

Family Court Judge Babar Nadeem conducted the proceedings. Fatima Sohail, through her plea, submitted that Mohsin Abbas subjected her to torture and hurled threats at her. She submitted that she did not want to live with her husband and requested the court for issuing a decree for dissolution of her marriage.

