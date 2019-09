Bilal, Hanan, Hamza enter Rafum Tennis quarters

LAHORE: Bilal Asim, Abdul Hanan Khan, Hamza Jawad and Faizan Fayyab qualified for the quarterfinals of the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 after beating their respective rivals in the pre-quarterfinals played here at PLTA courts Bagh-i-Jinnah on Tuesday.

In the U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Bilal Asim beat Saheel Durrab 8-5, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Mavia Butt 8-0, Hamza Jawad beat Temor Ali 8-0, Faizan Fayyab beat Arham Khan 8-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In U-16 doubles quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz and Bilal Asim got by but in the second quarterfinal, Saheel Durrab and Hamza Jawad thrashed Zahim Ghafoor and Mavia Butt 4-0, 4-0. In the third quarterfinal, Azan Sajid and Ehtasham Arif beat Zain Ch and Arham Khan 4-1, 2-4, 10-7 while in the fourth and last quarterfinal, Hassan Ali and Abdul Hanan Khan routed Ali Haroon and Temor Ali 4-0, 4-0.

In U-14 matches, Asad Oman beat Haroon Mustafa 8-2, Ali Jawad beat Raja Mustafa 8-3, Ali Shaikh beat Izat Khalil 8-4, Shahzeb Zahid beat Abubaker Khalil 8-2, Ehtasham Arif beat Raja Dawood 8-4 and Ibraheem Anjum beat Mavia Butt 8-0 to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals. PLTA Secretary and Tournament Director Rashid Malik and guests of honour Nouman Malik and Faheem Siddique were present to encourage the youngsters on the second day.