CDA retrieves state land

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has retrieved 350 kanal state land in Chatha Bakhtawar after a massive anti-encroachment operation conducted on Tuesday.

Operation was conducted with the assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery was utilized for demolishing illegal constructions on state land. The said state land was already acquired by the CDA and award in this context was already announced however, local people were illegally occupying the said land. During this operation, 55 boundary walls, 45 rooms, 10 animal sheds and other constructions on state land were razed.

During another anti encroachment activity in sector F-6/2, Enforcement teams removed 06 generators and dismantled four security cabins placed on the pathways beyond the plot lines.

During different anti encroachment operations in different areas of Islamabad, Enforcement teams demolished one illegally constructed boundary wall in Sector G-8/4, 01 under construction hotel at Jhangi Syedan, G-T Road, one animal shed in sector I-14/3, illegal constructed rooms in sector I-10/1 and three illegally constructed car porch in Sector G-10.

Similarly, operation was also conducted at Islamabad expressway and Kuri Road and several fruits and vegetable stalls were removed from vicinity. During this operation two trucks encroachment material was also confiscated which was later on shifted to CDA store.