Conference

LAHORE: Minhaj University Lahore (MUL) will organise a two-day international conference titled “Transformation of Knowledge Repository into Knowledge Economy” in collaboration with Pakistan Librarians Welfare Organisation on the university campus from September 19.

Noted academicians, scholars and international experts from across the world will participate in the conference. Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri will present the welcome address.

Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri said the event was aimed at enhancing regional, national and international cooperation in the sphere of knowledge and sharing resources. About 600 librarians and information science professionals are expected to attend it.