Anti-dengue campaign continues in Lahore

LAHORE: All the district administrative officers visited different parts of their jurisdictions to ensure dengue surveillance activities on a second day of Anti-Dengue Week.

The district administration especially focused graveyards, junkyards, swimming pools with regard to dengue surveillance. Walks, seminars in colleges and schools were arranged to create awareness among the students. Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed visited Miania Sahib graveyard to check dengue surveillance where a team briefed her that no larva had been found in the graveyard.

Later, the DC led a dengue awareness walk arranged by the City assistant commissioner. She also distributed pamphlets among the citizens and appealed to them to follow all precautionary instructions against dengue.