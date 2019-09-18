Abdullah, Amaad clinch squash titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Abdullah Nawaz and M Amaad clinched titles in National Junior Squash Championships (for boys’ under-13 and under-15) in Islamabad on Tuesday.
In the final of under-13 category, Abdullah defeated Sakhi Ullah Tareen 10-12, 11-8, 12-10, 11-7 in 32 minutes. In the final of under-15 category, Amaad thrashed Humam Ahmed 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 in 19 minutes.
It is to be noted that all the finalists belonged to Pakistan Air Force. The prize distribution ceremony of the event will be held on September 23. The national championship for boys under-17 and under-19 categories will commence from September 19 at the same venue.
