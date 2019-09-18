PTI lawmaker seeks revival of NCC programme in colleges

Demanding that the government revive the National Cadet Corps (NCC) programme in colleges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Dr Imran Shah on Tuesday submitted a relevant resolution to the provincial assembly, saying that the training course will help promote readiness among the youth.

The NCC programme was a form of basic civil defence training that was imparted to intermediate-level students at colleges by the Pakistan Army. However, in 2002, the then president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf discontinued it.

The MPA’s resolution stated that civil defence training should be made compulsory in colleges. Addressing the PA session, he said the youth will be taught about cybercrime, civil defence, first aid, shooting, army discipline and using basic weapons.

“This type of training will create a sense of responsibility, love and passion for the motherland. In addition, the youth will be able to stand side by side with the armed forces of Pakistan to defend the country.”

Shah said Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world with a majority of young people: nearly 60 per cent of the population. “This training will enhance the skills of the youth. It is our youth that is the asset of the nation, and as a nation it is our duty to pave the way for their success and development.”