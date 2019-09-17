In garb of accountability: Political victimisation is going on, says Faryal

KARACHI: PPP leader Faryal Talpur on Monday during her address in the Sindh Assembly condemned what she called "political victimisation in the garb of accountability".

Talpur, who is a chief suspect in a massive money laundering scandal, warned that if the "witch-hunt" of politicians and businessmen continues, it would lead the country to an "economic meltdown".

"The manner in which people have been humiliated and harassed in the name of accountability is regrettable," she said. "This is not progress of a country or a nation. In fact, this is bringing your country to [the cusp of an] economic meltdown.

"People will not want to live in this country. There will come a time when people want to leave this country. Such is the situation being created."

Addressing the allegations against herself, Talpur said, "We [the suspects] do not have any problems with these false allegations. We will face them; we have faced them in the past."

Talpur, a member of the Sindh Assembly, is under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which is probing charges of money laundering against her.