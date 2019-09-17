close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
September 17, 2019

SCBA removes its own president Amanullah Kanrani

Top Story

 
September 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Monday removed its own president Amanullah Kanrani through a resolution and appointed Salahuddin Gandapur as acting president for the remaining tenure.

A general body meeting of the SCBA showed its vote of no-confidence against Amanullah Kanrani.

"The house unanimously resolves and shows its vote of 'no-confidence' on Amanullah Kanrani over non-attendance of today's special general meeting by him, although the agenda of the same was issued by him," reads a resolution.

Meanwhile, Amanullah Kanrani has issued show-cause notice to the SCBA Secretary Azmatullah Chaudhry over convening a special meeting of the general body. Amanullah Kanrani was elected to the highly coveted post in October 2018, after a tough contest between the Independent Group (Asma Jehangir’s panel) led by Ali Ahmed Kurd, and the Professional Group (Hamid panel) led by Kanrani.

