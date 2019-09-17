close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

Nawaz powers into junior squash final

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) made short work of Zuraiz Naeem (Punjab) in the under-13 category of the Junior Squash Championship to move into the final here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex on Monday.

Abdullah overwhelmed Zuraiz within 17 minutes 11-5, 11-6, 11-5. In the second semi-final, Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) beat Omar Arshad (PB) 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10.

The prize Distribution ceremony of the event will be held on September 23 after the under-19 category contest. Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff Training and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash Federation, is likely to grace the occasion as chief guest.

Results: Under-13 semis: Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) bt Zuraiz Naeem (Punjab) 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; Sakhi Ullah Tareen (PAF) bt Omar Arshad (PB) 11-8, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10.

Under-15 semis: Mohammad Amaad (PAF) bt Usman Nadeem (PB) 11-4, 11-5, 11-5; Humam Ahmed (PAF) bt Mutahir Ali (KP) 11-9, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7.

