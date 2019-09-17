14 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, fake currency, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad had ordered crackdown against criminals specially drug pushers. Following these orders DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regards.

According to details, Karachi Company police arrested a drug pusher namely Arslan and recovered 1.12kg hashish from him. Golra police arrested accused Umair Khan and recovered 1.07kg heroine from him. While police team also arrested accused Waseem Subhani and recovered fake currency.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Qarar Hussain and recovered 1.02kg opium from him. While police team also arrested two accused Azmat Ali and Junaid and recovered one Kalashnikov and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Bilal and recovered stolen valuable from him. While police teams arrested 8 persons violation section 144 PPC. DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.