close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 17, 2019

14 outlaws held

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 17, 2019

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 14 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, fake currency, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad had ordered crackdown against criminals specially drug pushers. Following these orders DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regards.

According to details, Karachi Company police arrested a drug pusher namely Arslan and recovered 1.12kg hashish from him. Golra police arrested accused Umair Khan and recovered 1.07kg heroine from him. While police team also arrested accused Waseem Subhani and recovered fake currency.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Qarar Hussain and recovered 1.02kg opium from him. While police team also arrested two accused Azmat Ali and Junaid and recovered one Kalashnikov and one 30-bore pistol from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Bilal and recovered stolen valuable from him. While police teams arrested 8 persons violation section 144 PPC. DIG (Operations) has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad