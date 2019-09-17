Briefing on Kartarpur Corridor

LAHORE: Officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) briefed national and International media today on the Kartarpur Corridor project.

According to the official of ETPB, 90pc work on the corridor has been completed and it will be opened to pilgrims in November. The birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak will continue from November5 to November 15.

The main celebration will be held on November 12 at Nankana Sahib. Arrangements for the celebrations will be held by the board. Journalists were told that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was a message of peace and goodwill gesture under the vision of PM Imran Khan. The foreign journalists appreciated the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims.