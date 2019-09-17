Damage to worship places condemned

LAHORE: Damaging the properties and worship places of Hindu community in Ghotki is a condemnable act. After registration of a case and detention of the culprit, accomplice in alleged blasphemy, it is the responsibility of the state to take action against all those people who resorted to damage the properties and temple.

In a joint statement, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other scholars demanded the government ensure transparent and impartial investigations in Ghotki incident. Religious scholars underlined that Constitution of Pakistan has categorically defined rights of minorities living in Pakistan. They pointed out that the outrageous elements who resorted to damage properties and worship places of Hindus in Ghotki after detention and registration of a case against alleged blasphemer did not make any service to the Muslims of Pakistan at large. Ghotki incident should be thoroughly probed with all relevant perspectives and the culprits should be taken to task.