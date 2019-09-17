close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
CM takes notice of gang rape

Lahore

September 17, 2019

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident of gang rape of a student in Bhakkar and sought a report from RPO Sargodha. He directed to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and legal action be initiated against them. He also directed the DPO Bhakkar to visit the residence of the grieved family and said that victim would be provided justice at every cost.

