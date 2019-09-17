close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PR
September 17, 2019

PTI MNA calls on Elahi

National

P
PR
September 17, 2019

LAHORE: PTI MNA Tashfeen Safdar along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi on Monday. During the meeting, views were exchanged about the prevailing political situation and both parties were unanimous to work together for the welfare and well-being of the people of the Punjab and solve their problems on a priority basis.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan