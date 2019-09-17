Revenue Dept official shot dead

NOWSHERA: A patwari was killed over a domestic issue in the limits of Taru Jabba on the GT Road on Monday. Noor Mohammad told the police his relative Zakirullah allegedly shot dead his son Mohammad Fayyaz over a domestic issue when he was returning home from duty. He said that his son was a patwari and had recently contracted a second marriage. Meanwhile, a woman accused her former husband and five others of opening fire at her and her husband.