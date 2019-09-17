Registration for KU convocation

University of Karachi (KU) Registrar Prof Dr Saleem Shahzad on Monday announced that the registration forms for the KU Annual Convocation 2019 can be submitted by the regular semester system students until October 18. He mentioned that the forms can be obtained after paying a fee of Rs5,000 and they along with the fee vouchers are available at the KU website. He said students who have completed their degrees in 2018 and onwards would be eligible to attend the convocation.