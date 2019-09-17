FBR sets up stall at ITCN Asia

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set up a stall for the first time at an exhibition to give awareness about the ease of doing business and remove misconceptions about the tax system.

Sources in the FBR said the authority has established a stall at the 19th ITCN Asia to be held from September 17 to 19 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue (CCIR) Regional Tax Office (RTO)-II Karachi said officers had been assigned for facilitation at the booth.

“The officers will inform the public regarding the measures taken by the FBR to improve the ease of doing business and dispel commonly perceived misconceptions regarding the working of the FBR,” he added.

The sources said the officers assigned at the stall would also aware the people about the latest initiatives of the revenue body, including “Tax Assan” software. The software enabled people get sales tax registration and check the status of the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) through their smartphones. Further, this software has also enabled the salary persons to file their income tax returns through easy steps.