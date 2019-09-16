ICCI’s role in economic development lauded

Islamabad : President Islamabad Industrial Association M Farid Akram has said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) had played pivotal role in national economic development and always presented viable suggestions for implementation with regard to expansion of exports and industrial development which had been acknowledged in letter and spirit.

He stated this while addressing dinner hosted in the honour of founder group members contesting in ICCI forthcoming elections. Former Presidents, Members and prominent personalities of business community participated in the dinner. Farid Akram expressed the hope that founder group would set new historical examples in the Chamber Elections by its land slide victory. He said Founder Group is based on true representative of business community which had given due priority to the sufferings of traders, manufacturers and investors.