Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Rain in Pindi today

Islamabad

A
APP
September 16, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country, a MET office reported. Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab Gujranwala 11mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad Trace, KP Kalam Trace. Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 43°C, Noorpur Thal and Dadu 42°C.

