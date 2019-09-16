Two hotels, general store sealed in Swat

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Sunday sealed two hotels and a general store for allegedly selling substandard food items and ignoring safety measures in Barikot tehsil.

The raids were conducted by officials of Food Authority, including Assistant Director Abbas Khan, Shakil Khan, Shahab Khan and others on the complaints lodged by the general public. The team accompanied by district administration sealed two hotels and imposed heavy fines after confirming the veracity of the complaints.

A general store was also sealed for supplying China salt, non-food colours and other chemicals to bakeries and eateries. Meanwhile, Regional Director of Food authority, Muhammad Asad Qasim, after receiving complaints of passengers about unsatisfactory conditions of hygiene and low quality of food items being sold in the district, has warned hotels' managements to follow safety and hygiene measures or else stern action would be taken against them.