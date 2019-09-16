‘India faced defeat over Kashmir issue’

BAHAWALPUR: PTI leader Malik Asghar Joiya has said that India had faced worldwide defeat over Kashmir issue. According to a press release issued here, he said that India faced defeat and loneliness at international level after most of members of the United Nations criticised India for its brutalities, which it committed against innocent people of Kashmir.

“Now, Indian diplomacy had been facing defeat at international level including at the platform of the United Nations after international community condemned India for its brutal actions in Indian occupied Kashmir,” he said.

He said that due to curfew and blockade carried out by Indian security forces in Indian held Kashmir, innocent Kashmiris had been facing shortage of food and medicines. He appealed international community to pressurise India to end curfew in the IHK.