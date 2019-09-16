Inam seeking Russian training for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ace wrestler Muhammad Inam is looking to train in Russia for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers to earn a spot in the Games but lamented he was not getting any kind of financial backing for it.

“The Asian Wrestling Championship was scheduled to be held in India in February 2020, then the two world Olympic qualifiers would be held in March and April in China and Bulgaria, respectively,” he said on Sunday.

Inam said if the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) could send fellow wrestler Muhammad Bilal and coach Sohail Rashid with him to Russia to train ahead of the qualifiers, the wrestlers would have a good chance to qualify.

Inam, a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist (2010, 2018) in the 84 and 86 kg freestyle, South Asian Games gold medallist and two-time World Beach Wrestling Champion, said he could finish at the top in the qualifiers to earn a spot in the Olympics but was not getting any kind of support.

Having missed the Asian Championships earlier this year and the World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan from September 14 which were both qualifiers for the 2020 Olympics, Inam said the reason for not participating in the qualifiers was lack of funds, no proper training, and his knee injury.

“No training camp was held for the past year and I have been training at my own facility for the qualifiers but we lack funds for participation,” he said.

Inam, who was the first Pakistani to qualify for the World Beach Games to be held from October 12, said he believes he could win gold, but his participation remains in doubt due to a lack of funds.