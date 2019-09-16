AJK PM meets victims of Indian firing at LoC

BHIMBER: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider visited the Bhimber sector at the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday and met with the victims of unprovoked Indian firing, Radio Pakistan reported.

He lauded the morale of the people and assured them of all-out assistance at this critical time. Raja Farooq said: “We are proud of our valiant armed forces that are protecting the frontiers from Indian aggression with active support of local population.”

He added that the Indian troops “are playing with the lives of people” in occupied Kashmir, where they are being subjected to torture and aggression.