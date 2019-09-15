Report sought from AC on illegal transfer of land

JHANG: Overseas Pakistani District Committee Secretary/Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Ashraf Saturday sought a report on September 17 from Ahmedpur Sial Assistant Commissioner regarding shifting of possession of land of an overseas Pakistani to other people.

Ali Aftab Sial had filed a complaint with the Prime Minister Office, alleging that during his stay

at USA, the Tehsil Ahmedpur Sial revenue department and municipality officials had shifted his land possession of eight canals to other people. The plea was forwarded to AC Ahmedpur Sial who viewed that it should be filed in a civil court.

However, the complainant in a meeting opposed the one-sided report of the AC and quoted revenue laws according to which the AC is bound to point out the location of the land and has authority to take action against land encroachers. After a detailed discussion, the relevant authorities decided to take action on the complaint with the support of police.

The ADC (Revenue) has confirmed that directions had been forwarded to the Ahmedpur Sial AC and he has been directed to attend the meeting with progress report on the case on September 17.