Sun Sep 15, 2019
NR
News Report
September 15, 2019

India’s MMTC not to import onions from Pakistan over Kashmir

National

News Report
ISLAMABAD: India and Pakistan relations are going through a rough patch following nullification of Article 370 which provided special status to held Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid protest, India’s MMTC has barred suppliers from sourcing onions from Pakistan while modifying its tender for import of 2,000 tonnes of the key kitchen staple. Last week, MMTC had issued a tender for import of onions from Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanistan or any other origin which created uproar from farmers and political bodies. Subsequently, MMTC modified its tender saying that the bidder should import onions from "any country of origin excluding Pakistan".

