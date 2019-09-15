Controlling Karachi by Centre to be a step towards creating Jinnahpur: Fazl

MULTAN: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has badly failed to deliver during the past over one year.

Talking to journalists here Saturday, he said the economy of the country had gone down, trade activities frozen and unemployment increased manifold. He said the PTI had promised providing five million housing units to people, but it bulldozed five million homes of the poor people during its one year in power.

To a question, he said bringing Karachi under federal government’s control was a step towards creating Jinnahpur.

He said the state institutions were responsible for resolving the Kashmir issue. He said Indian atrocities were continuing in Held Kashmir unabated. He said the government had sold out Kashmir instead of making efforts to save it.

He said the government should hold a referendum in Fata to seek public opinion about their merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. He alleged that people of Fata were being deprived of their rights.

Fazl said people were being deceived across the world in the name of democracy. He said what kind of democracy was prevailing in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Kuwait.

He said the JUI-F was going to hold a public meeting in Azad Kashmir on Sept 19. He said Imran Khan addressed the government functionaries and officials in Muzaffarabad public meeting.

He said everybody knew very well about Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for Kashmir.

He said the JUI-F Majlis-e-Shura was going to hold an extensive meeting on Sept 18 to chalk out a strategy for its proposed “Azadi March”. The march would be held on Islamabad, he added.

Fazl said there was consensus among all political parties that 2018 elections were rigged. All opposition parties wanted fresh elections, he said adding, "I wish all opposition leaders are present at the JUI-F stage and we reach Islamabad by removing all hurdles and barriers.

"If the government attempted to stop us, we will jam the whole country,'' he warned. He said his party was not in contact with the government over holding of the “Azadi March”. He said the JUI-F had been in contact with all political parties for the purpose.