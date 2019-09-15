QUAID-E-AZAM TROPHY: Batsmen dominate on opening day

ISLAMABAD: The introduction of Kookaburra ball for the new-look first class cricket resulted in run galore as no less than five centuries were scored in three matches as batting side had a heyday on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Saturday.

At the Abbottabad Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amassed 343-4 against Northern Provincial Association with Ashfaq Ahmad (106) notching up hundred, smashing ten fours and one six during his 174-ball stay at the wicket.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan (84 not out) also looked well set to score century as he was handling softened up Kookaburra ball with ease. He has so far hit 12 fours and one six during 111-ball unbeaten knock.

Islamabad bowlers toiled all day after taking no toss advantage and bowling first. Skipper Imad Wasim (1-44), Musa Khan (1-65) and Sadaf Hussain (1-58) shared a wicket apiece while fourth batsman got run out.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Sami Aslam (151 not out) and Adnan Akmal (106 not out) while playing for Southern Punjab smashed centuries against Central Punjab.

Khurram Manzoor (105) and Abid Ali (120 not) hit centuries for Sindh against Balochistan at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

First time, Northern Province availed no toss opportunity, putting in KP to bat first at Abbottabad Ground.

All cricketers playing the first class matches observed one minute silence before the start of the play in respect of legendary leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who breathed his last recently.

Scores in brief: At Abbottabad Stadium: KP 343-4 in 90 overs (Ashfaq Ahmad 106, Rizwan Ahmad 84 not out, Adil Amin 49 not out; Imad Wasim 1-44, Sadaf Hussain 1-58, Musa Khan 1-65).

At Gaddafi Stadium Lahore: Southern Punjab 291-4 in 84 overs against Central Punjab (Sami Aslam 151 not out, Adnan Akmal 106 not out, Waqas Maqsood 3-51).

At UBL Sports Complex in Karachi: Sindh 237-2 in 90 overs against Balochistan (Abid Ali 120 not out, Khurram Manzoor 105; Yasir Shah 2-90).