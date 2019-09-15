Two labourers injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: Two labourers were injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapse at Liaqat Chowk, Subzazar, on Saturday.

Rescuers removed the injured labourers identified as Barkat, 40 and Qaisar, 50, to hospital. Their condition was stated to be critical.

suicide: A guard deputed on security duty committed suicide by shooting himself in the Nishtar Colony area on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Akhtar. Police removed the body to morgue.

arrested: Cantt division police claimed to have arrested 77 criminals during the last week and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession. Police also arrested proclaimed offenders of A&B categories and four court offenders.