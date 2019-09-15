Portal set to enhance exports

KARACHI: A CPEC-based e-commerce online platform, www.ecombri.com, has been designed by a local Pakistani company aimed at enhancing exports of Pakistani companies, exclusively the products and services of SMEs, a statement said on Saturday.

The B2B portal will assist traders connect to their potential business partners in different countries and cities of Pakistan and will provide extensive insight into the registered traders, it added.

Nearly 50,000 traders have registered their businesses from various countries surrounding the One Belt Road aimed at building connectivity with their suppliers and buyers in other countries, said Dr Khurseed Nizam, president of Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, in a press briefing held in connection with the ITCN Asia.

The e-commerce portal was designed by Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan, which maintains database of Pakistanis traders through Jamal’s Yellow Pages and organised exhibitions in Pakistan for different sectors.

The platform will be formally launched in the next ITCN Asia 2019 to be held from September 17 to 19 in Karachi, and to be launched by Minister of IT and Telecom Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.