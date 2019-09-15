Boat with 82 migrants to dock at Lampedusa

LAMPEDUSA, Italy: A charity rescue boat with 82 migrants on board says it has been given permission to dock at a tiny Italian island. Ocean Viking’s crew said on Saturday that Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa island.

The Ocean Viking, which had appealed for days for a port of safety, is operated by two humanitarian groups, Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee. It is not clear if Italy’s new government is softening its anti-migrant policy. The previous coalition banned charity boats from bringing migrants to Italy.