Sun Sep 15, 2019
September 15, 2019

Boat with 82 migrants to dock at Lampedusa

World

September 15, 2019

LAMPEDUSA, Italy: A charity rescue boat with 82 migrants on board says it has been given permission to dock at a tiny Italian island. Ocean Viking’s crew said on Saturday that Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa island.

The Ocean Viking, which had appealed for days for a port of safety, is operated by two humanitarian groups, Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranee. It is not clear if Italy’s new government is softening its anti-migrant policy. The previous coalition banned charity boats from bringing migrants to Italy.

