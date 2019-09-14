PCB releases women’s int’l, domestic schedules

LAHORE: As part of its strategic plan to invest in the promotion, development and growth of women’s cricket in the country, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a comprehensive international and domestic 2019-20 schedules with the National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship serving as the curtain-raiser.

The three-team 50-over competition will be played at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground from September 17 to 26. PCB Dynamites will aim to complete a hat-trick of titles and will be led by star all-rounder Nida Dar. Furthermore, six women’s umpires namely Afia Amin, Humairah Farah, Nazia Nazir, Riffat Mustafa, Sabahat Rasheed and Shakila Rafiq will officiate in the series. This decision further highlights the importance the PCB is giving to women’s cricket and providing opportunities to women within the game.