Office record destroyed in fire at Shehla Raza’s office

A fire broke out on Friday at the office of the Sindh women development minister, Shehla Raza, located at the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi. No loss of life was reported in the incident; however, the fire destroyed furniture and office record.

The fire brigade was informed about the incident after clouds of black smoke billowing from the office were seen. Responding to the information, two fire tenders were immediately sent to the fire site and later as many more joined them to extinguish the flames at the office located at Block 4-B, Barrack No 91, Sindh Secretariat within the limits of the Preedy police station.

Though the fire completely gutted the furniture, other items as well as the office record, the staff remained unhurt as the fire broke out during prayer timings.

The fire brigade was able to control the blaze within an hour. According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire first broke out in the women complaint cell room and then spread to Raza's office and her private secretary's office.

The spokesperson said the woodwork in the provincial minister’s room intensified the fire and the roof of the office also partially collapsed in the incident.

Raza, who is also a former deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, also reached her office after the incident. Talking to the media, she said that it was apparently caused by a short circuit as air conditioners were repaired the day before. She added that she was busy in a meeting at a hotel when she received the information about the fire. Further investigations are under way.