Relatives reject Baldev Kumar’s anti-Pakistan diatribe

MINGORA: The relatives of Baldev Kumar, former member provincial assembly, categorically rejected his statement carrying allegations against Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Swat Press Club on Wednesday, Tilak Kumar and Amrat Kumar, the brothers of Baldev Kumar, said that their family and other Hindus were safe in Pakistan and there was no threat to their lives.

They said that the allegations levelled by their brother, Baldev Kumar, against Pakistan in India were against the ground realities. “The love and affection we have been enjoying in Pakistan cannot be imagined in India with minorities,” Amrat Kumar said.

They made it clear that Pakistan was their motherland and they were ready to render any sort of sacrifice for its solidarity. They said they were proud of Pakistani armed forces and vowed to stand by them through thick and thin. Lashing out at Baldev Kumar’s anti-Pakistan statement before Indian media, they said it was an additional fodder to the media there to exploit. Former Pakistan Tekhreek-e-Insaf MPA Baldev Kumar is currently in India on a three-month visa for medical treatment of his 12-year-old daughter.