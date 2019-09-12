Two killed, 12 injured

PESHAWAR: Two persons died and 12 others were wounded when an auto-rickshaw collided with a double cabin pick up on Umar Gul Road late on Tuesday night. An official of the Rescue 1122 said ambulances were rushed to the site after a pick-up hit an auto-rickshaw on the Umar Gul Road to shift the wounded to the hospital. The official said two of the wounded persons succumbed to their injuries while others were being treated at the hospital.