PPP leader Gulzar Awan joins PTI

Rawalpindi: Pakistan People’s Party suffered a setback as leader of PPP from Rawalpindi Cant and ticket holder of National Assembly Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan parted ways from it and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with hundreds of his supporters.

Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan announced joining the PTI in presence of Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, Central Vice President of PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi, and other PTI leaders and his companions in a dinner hosted by him here at his residence last night.

Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja and Central leaders of PTI Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Ch. Ejaz Ahmed and others admired the decision of Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan and said we need the companions like him to continue the journey of PTI towards bringing a healthy change in traditional politics.