PML-N leaders pay tributes to Kulsoom

LAHORE:The PML-N leaders paid glowing tributes to late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of party supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, at a ceremony held at the party secretariat on Wednesday.

The PML-N leaders said despite being a family woman, she left unprecedented marks on country’s politics with her courage, determination and spirit to challenge the worst dictator of the country’s history. The ceremony was addressed by Pervaiz Rasheed, Asif Kirmani, Pervaiz Malik, Imran Nazir, Rana Mubashir, Tauseef Shah, Mirza Javed, Zafar Abbas Gilani and others. Pervaiz Rasheed said the government had no courage to hold local government elections since it knew well they could not win even a single seat from Punjab if fair polls were held.