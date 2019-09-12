Draft law for WCLA scope expansion prepared

LAHORE: The draft law for expansion of scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has been prepared in consultation with the relevant departments, naming it Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority Punjab, and initially the cities of Multan and Bhera would be included in the domain of the authority.

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. It is noteworthy that the chief minister had issued orders for expansion of scope of the WCLA to the province level.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that many cities in Punjab had historical importance and restoration of historical buildings to their original forms would help promote tourism in the province. He also ordered the authorities to identify the cities for further expansion of jurisdiction of the WCLA.

He mentioned that the government was taking concrete steps for promotion of tourism, adding that historical and cultural heritage was a national asset and its preservation was a collective responsibility.

He asked the relevant departments to work hard for protection of the sites of archeological, historical and cultural importance and seek help of international institutes and experts for the purpose.He said that there was a need to create awareness among the people regarding the preservation of buildings, sites and objects of historical importance.

