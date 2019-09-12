Seven of a family faint after taking toxic food

LAHORE: Seven persons of a family fainted after having toxic food in Manawala, Bedian Road on Wednesday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the affectees to hospital. The affectees were identified as Jannat Gull, 19, daughter of Sarwar, Maa Bibi, 40, wife of Sarwar, Ismatullah, 8, Saad, 15, Musafir, 12, Gul Sher, 10, and Zartaj Gul, 3, children of Sarwar.

Man held: Factory Area investigation police arrested a man on charges of killing his next door neighbour. The arrested murderer Malik Amir had killed his neighbour Muhammad Irfan over a minor issue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) rendered help to 382 road commuters during the last week.